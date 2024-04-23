Ponchatoula High School, Martha Vineyard Elementary School put on lockdown following shooting threat

PONCHATOULA — Ponchatoula High School and Martha Vinyard Elementary School were put on lockdown Tuesday morning after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies were alerted to a potential shooter.

Deputies responded to an anonymous tip that claimed someone was on their way to the high school with a gun around 11:30 a.m. The school went on immediate lockdown and deputies from across the parish responded. They have been on the campus since. Out of precaution, Martha Vinyard Elementary School is also on lockdown due to its close proximity.

The school is safe, deputies said, and the threat has not been deemed credible. However, the school will remain on lockdown until further notice.