Ponchatoula High School, Martha Vineyard Elementary School put on lockdown following shooting threat

3 hours 11 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2024 Apr 23, 2024 April 23, 2024 12:58 PM April 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — Ponchatoula High School and Martha Vinyard Elementary School were put on lockdown Tuesday morning after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies were alerted to a potential shooter.

Deputies responded to an anonymous tip that claimed someone was on their way to the high school with a gun around 11:30 a.m. The school went on immediate lockdown and deputies from across the parish responded. They have been on the campus since. Out of precaution, Martha Vinyard Elementary School is also on lockdown due to its close proximity.

The school is safe, deputies said, and the threat has not been deemed credible. However, the school will remain on lockdown until further notice.

