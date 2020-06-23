Police: Woman deliberately coughed on baby after argument with mother

SAN JOSE, CA - Authorities are looking for a woman who intentionally coughed onto a baby after getting into an argument with the 1-year-old's mother.

ABC News reports the incident happened June 12 at a Yogurtland in San Jose, California. The suspect, a woman in her 60s, was standing in line ahead of a mother pushing her baby stroller when she allegedly became agitated because she was not maintaining a social distance.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was upset the female was not maintaining proper social distancing, so the suspect removed her face mask, got close to the baby’s face, and coughed 2-3 times,” the San Jose Police Department said in a news release.

The mom involved says she believes the confrontation may have been racially motivated.

"I believe this woman may be racist because the family in front of her is white. Me and my grandma are Hispanic and she started telling me about my distance and harassing me and my son once I started speaking Spanish to my grandma," Mireya Mora, the mother of the 1-year-old boy who was coughed on, told KGO.

Mora said her baby had a slight fever after the incident, but he is doing OK.

Police are asking for help identifying the woman. Authorities described the suspect as a white female in her 60s, medium build, wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants, and patterned tennis shoes.