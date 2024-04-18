75°
Police warns parents of vape pens that hold carts and function as writing pens
CENTRAL - The Central Police Department warned parents of a vape that is shaped like a pen and can write being distributed within schools.
According to the Facebook post from the police, the "Penjamin Cart Pens" advertise that they are "super discreet," "rechargeable," "writes with ink" and "increases rizz."
"It is an actual pen that works as a pen should but also has a vape cartridge to inhale," Central Police Department said in the post. "Some highlighters and Sharpies do the same thing."
