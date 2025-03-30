76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police trying to identify thief who stole car from outside downtown bar

10 hours 14 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, March 30 2025 Mar 30, 2025 March 30, 2025 11:35 AM March 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man for his alleged involvement in a car theft that took place outside of a downtown bar on March 14.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man stole a woman's purse while she was in a nightclub along 3rd Street. He took the keys from her purse and drove away in her white 2016 Kia Soul. 

Police say the thief tried to use credit cards he found in her purse as well. Anyone with information about the man's identity can call 225-344-7867.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days