Police: Teen arrested after accidentally shooting, killing 13-year-old girl in Hammond

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - A teenager was arrested after killing another minor in an accidental shooting at a home in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Hammond Police Department said the shooting happened July 8 on Willow Street. Investigators believe the weapon went off by accident while it was being handled by a 14-year-old, fatally shooting a 13-year-old girl.

Posts on social media identified the victim as Dereon Reed. Sources tell WBRZ the teens were related. 

The 14-year-old was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center for negligent homicide. 

This is a developing story. 

