Nearly one week after brothers drown, classmates come together celebrating their lives

TICKFAW - Students and staff at Lucille Nesom Memorial School are mourning the loss of their classmates, Chase and Cayden, who drowned in their neighborhood pond.

"We miss him and we love him," two kindergartners told the boys' mom Friday as she fought back tears.

Chase and Cayden, ages nine and six, drowned on April 29 in the Deer Lakes Trail neighborhood pond. Before breaking for the weekend, the school took time to celebrate their lives.

"We want to make sure that we celebrate their lives here at Nesom, because we love them," principal Dr. Samantha Austin said.

Each student released a blue balloon, while their immediate classmates and teachers wore a button with their picture on it. Chase's math teacher, Joshua Klibert, shared this special memory of a time Chase was thankful for his teacher.

"He got up out of his desk, and ran up to me, hugged me, and said, 'I love you Mr. K!' I said 'I love you too Chase." Just a great moment," Klibert said.

The family then gathered outside to release more balloons as their classmates stood nearby.

"We love you Chase," one student yelled as he let his balloon go.

Klibert says Monday was the hardest for everyone, but they have come together as a family.

"It's a shame we have to do this, but this is outpouring support from the community, family members. Third grade did really well today," Klibert said.

According to neighbors, a clause in the leases for Deer Trail Lakes tenants says the property's owners are not liable if anything happens in the pond, but the owner told WBRZ he is looking for ways to make the area safer.