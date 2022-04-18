65°
Police: Suspected drunk driver killed after crashing into tree
FOLSOM - Police believe a man was driving impaired when his vehicle went off-road and struck a tree, leaving him dead on Easter Sunday.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. on LA 25 in St. Tammany Parish. Louisiana State Police said Tyler Sharp, 26, was driving northbound when his vehicle crossed into the opposing lane and then went off the lefthand side of the road near Blackwell Lane.
Sharp's car slammed into a tree, and he died at the scene.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
