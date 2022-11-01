Latest Weather Blog
Police: Southdowns burglary suspect charged in Webb Park break-ins
BATON ROUGE – A man booked into jail after a citizen’s arrest in the Southdowns area earlier this week will face additional burglary charges Tuesday, police say.
David Laramie was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on criminal trespass charges after two men pursued him after they said they watched him steal from neighbors on Lee Drive Sunday night.
Tuesday, Baton Rouge Police tell WBRZ that investigators believe Laramie is also responsible for a rash of burglaries in the Webb Park area. Baton Rouge Police charged Laramie with nine counts of simple burglary Tuesday.
Laramie told police that he had been abusing crack cocaine and burglarizing unlocked vehicles to support his drug addiction. He said he would then steal the stolen property to drug dealers. He said he could not remember all of the burglaries he committed.
Video cameras captured Laramie burglarizing one vehicle. During his arrest, officers note Laramie was wearing the same clothes as the burglar seen on the security video.
All of the burglaries in the Webb Park area happened between April 26 to May 15, 2017.
Last week, residents reported that someone ripped apart a window and stole two Rolex watches, guns and computer hardware. In total, the renter said that the thief stole items valued at $17,000. A few doors down, another homeowner said a friend’s truck window was shot out and someone stole items inside.
People in the Southdowns area reported various burglaries in the last few weeks, and told authorities a man matching Laramie's likeness was seen on numerous surveillance video clips rummaging through their property.
Laramie has a lengthy criminal history with arrests for burglary and drugs. A year ago, Laramie was sentenced to six months in jail for stealing from a business. But, instead of going to jail, Judge Mike Erwin allowed Laramie to write lines – similar to what happens to school children - “I will not steal other people's property” 2,500 times. Laramie also had to attend a theft deterrent class and was banned from returning to the business he stole from.
