Police: Soldier allegedly raped LSU student after night of drunken partying

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a U.S. Army soldier accused of raping an LSU student at her dorm after a night of partying.

The victim told the LSU Police Department that she first met 22-year-old Desmond Saine on March 13 at an off-campus party. The student told investigators she drank heavily at the party, adding that Saine commented on how drunk she was at one point.

After leaving the party, the victim said Saine reached out to her over social media asking to hang out at her dorm.

At the dorm, she said Saine tried to kiss her, but she declined. After she said no, arrest documents allege that Saine then removed the victim's clothes anyway and sexually assaulted her.

The victim said she was still heavily intoxicated at the time of the rape.

Saine was taken into custody Thursday at Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, where he's stationed with the U.S. Army. He denied raping the victim but admitted that she did not want him to kiss her, according to LSU Police records.

Saine was booked on a charge of third-degree rape.