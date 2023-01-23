Police seeking women in connection with armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for two women who were seen using a debit card stolen in an armed robbery last month.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the armed robbery occurred Dec. 9, 2017 in the 3300 block of North Acadian West. Police believe the two women, who were seen using the stolen card a day after the robbery, may also have information on the initial crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (225)389-3845.