Police seeking man who broke into local hardware store, stole merchandise

3 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 May 14, 2018 2:09 PM May 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Detectives are searching for a man who burglarized an area business earlier this month.

The theft occurred on May 1 at around 3 a.m. at Johnstone Supply on Wooddale Boulevard.

Investigators say the man shattered the front glass, entered the business, and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise. The man may be responsible for other burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information on the thief's identity is asked to call BRPD at (225)389-3824.

