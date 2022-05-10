77°
Police seeking man who broke into local hardware store, stole merchandise
BATON ROUGE- Detectives are searching for a man who burglarized an area business earlier this month.
The theft occurred on May 1 at around 3 a.m. at Johnstone Supply on Wooddale Boulevard.
Investigators say the man shattered the front glass, entered the business, and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise. The man may be responsible for other burglaries in the area.
Anyone with information on the thief's identity is asked to call BRPD at (225)389-3824.
