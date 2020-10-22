85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police seeking Baton Rouge man possibly tied to 2018 New Orleans killing

2 hours 7 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, October 22 2020 Oct 22, 2020 October 22, 2020 1:54 PM October 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Police have identified a person of interest in a New Orleans killing that happened nearly two years ago.

The New Orleans Police Department says it's now looking for Hassan Carline, 25, in the ongoing murder investigation. Police said his last know address was in Baton Rouge.

The homicide happened Nov. 20, 2018 at the intersection of St. James and Religious Streets. According to WWL-TV, the shooting left a 23-year-old dead.

Anyone with information on Carline's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 504-658-5300.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days