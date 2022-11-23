Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a Dollar General cashier at gunpoint.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The man allegedly posed as a customer and walked up to the register of the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard before demanding money from the cashier and showing a handgun.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.