Police searching for man last seen in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man last seen downtown early Wednesday morning.
the Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for Jody Bert, 44, who was last seen Wednesday at 12:45 a.m.. He is said to be 6'0" and 220 pounds with short black hair and tattoos on his left arm. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored hoodie, and red and white shoes.
Anyone with information on Bert's whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
