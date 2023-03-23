66°
Police searching for man last seen in downtown Baton Rouge

3 hours 29 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, March 23 2023 Mar 23, 2023 March 23, 2023 5:08 AM March 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man last seen downtown early Wednesday morning. 

the Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for Jody Bert, 44, who was last seen Wednesday at 12:45 a.m.. He is said to be 6'0" and 220 pounds with short black hair and tattoos on his left arm. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored hoodie, and red and white shoes. 

Anyone with information on Bert's whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

