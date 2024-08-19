Police searching for armed robbery suspect who stole $445 from Zachary Dollar General

ZACHARY — Zachary Police are searching for a person accused of robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint.

The suspect was seen on security footage brandishing a gun and taking around $445 in merchandise. According to police, the suspect also threatened to shoot an employee before driving away in a burgundy Honda Accord.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the pictured individual is recommended to send a message or contact Detective Minor directly at jminor@zacharypd.org or (225)963-1791.