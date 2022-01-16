40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police search for two children not returned home by relative

4 hours 2 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, January 16 2022 Jan 16, 2022 January 16, 2022 4:20 PM January 16, 2022 in News
Source: KNOE
By: Emily Davison
Photo: KNOE

NEW ORLEANS - Police are searching for two children after a relative refused to return them to their custodial parent.

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two-year-old Danielle Jones and her one-year-old brother Tyrone Jones. The children were reported missing by the parent early Sunday morning.

According to police, the children were reportedly being cared for by a relative whose identity was not disclosed.

The department reports the relative was supposed to return the children on Jan. 5 but has refused.

The children's whereabouts are since unknown, but police believe the relative may have taken the children out of state, according to KNOE.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the children's location should call 504-658-6080.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days