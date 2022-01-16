Police search for two children not returned home by relative

Photo: KNOE

NEW ORLEANS - Police are searching for two children after a relative refused to return them to their custodial parent.

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two-year-old Danielle Jones and her one-year-old brother Tyrone Jones. The children were reported missing by the parent early Sunday morning.

According to police, the children were reportedly being cared for by a relative whose identity was not disclosed.

The department reports the relative was supposed to return the children on Jan. 5 but has refused.

The children's whereabouts are since unknown, but police believe the relative may have taken the children out of state, according to KNOE.

Anyone with information on the children's location should call 504-658-6080.