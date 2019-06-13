Police say over $500k in jewels stolen in Jared heist last month

BATON ROUGE - Police are still looking for two men after an armed robbery at a fine jewelry store near the Mall of Louisiana last month.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called to Jared Galleria of Jewelry on Bluebonnet Boulevard on May 8 around 9 p.m. in response to an armed robbery. Authorities say two male suspects entered the store and stole loose diamonds. They fled the scene in a white SUV.

According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by WBRZ, the suspects made off with 91 items estimated at $577,159.84. Officials called those items "loose diamonds and other diamonds."

One suspect was described as a 17 to 25-year-old male with a slim build and dark skin. He was seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with blue and white strips down the legs. The second suspect is about the same age with a slim build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and red shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3845.