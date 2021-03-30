Police say no foul play after body found near casino

BATON ROUGE - Police said they do not suspect foul play after a body was found Friday morning along the Mississippi River near the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino.

Cpl. L'Jean McKneely said the body was found along the river's embankment between the casino and the base of the I-10 bridge over the river. The parish coroner identified him as Larry Grant.

Investigators said the man was employed by the casino and cycling to work, where he was supposed to arrive at 5 a.m. Police said he somehow lost control of his bike, and possibly died from a medical issue.

McKneely said the man's family had been notified, and confirmed he had suffered from some kind of medical issue.

The coroner's office said an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.