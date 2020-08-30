Police responding to shooting near Duchess Drive Park

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are responding to a Sunday afternoon shooting on North Marque Ann Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, received a call around 2 p.m. in regards to a person being shot.

Authorities arrived at the 1800 block of North Marque Ann Drive located near Duchess Drive Park.

When emergency crews arrived the victim was not at the scene and was transported to a hospital by a personal vehicle.

The victim received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their arm and left side, said BRPD.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.