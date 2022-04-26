73°
Police respond to reported Airline Highway shooting Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday, April 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting on Airline Highway on Tuesday afternoon. 

The shooting allegedly took place in the 7200 block of the highway. BRPD said one individual has been detained. 

Injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. 

