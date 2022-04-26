73°
Latest Weather Blog
Police respond to reported Airline Highway shooting Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting on Airline Highway on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting allegedly took place in the 7200 block of the highway. BRPD said one individual has been detained.
Injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coroner found woman 'melted' into couch after she disappeared for a decade;...
-
St. Agnes still looking out for the community after gas explosion
-
Holly's Hope: Whisk Away Gastric Cancer - Sunday Journal
-
First DOTD meeting on new Mississippi Bridge proposal draws dozens on Bluebonnet...
-
BR hotels almost booked up ahead of Garth Brooks concert
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...