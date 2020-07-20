Police release video from deadly shooting, say suspect pointed weapon at officers

BATON ROUGE - A fatal officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and a K-9 injured occurred early Monday morning in the Tigerland area.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) report that the shooting took place around 1:35 a.m. within the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue.

Police released a statement regarding the deadly encounter Monday morning, saying they were in the area searching for a suspect wanted on charges related to a violent domestic incident.

During their search, police say the suspect pointed a weapon at officers from inside an apartment, prompting them to open fire. Police Chief Murphy Paul released a small portion of the of body camera footage from the encounter during a news conference Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, four officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. This is in harmony with standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Four officers involved were placed on admin leave, per @BRPD policy. Names of officers and name of suspect that was killed not being released as family is still notifying other family members — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) July 20, 2020

The incident also resulted in the injury of a BRPD K-9. The injured K-9 was taken to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

Second wants to ask for well wishes for K-9 Rain. Rain was involved in an incident last night where he was injured. Keep him in your thoughts. Get well soon, Rain! pic.twitter.com/jbD3aXb61G — Second Says (@secondsays_225) July 20, 2020

Representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office report that an autopsy of the deceased suspect is expected to take place Tuesday. After the autopsy is completed, the coroner's findings will be announced.

At this time, BRPD says their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.