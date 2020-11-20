Police: Person found shot to death at Airline Highway's Vel Rose Motel

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday (Nov. 20) morning, an unidentified individual was found shot to death at a motel along Airline Highway in East Baton Rouge Parish, police say.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the body was discovered at the Vel Rose Motel, which is within the 4900 block of Airline Highway.

HAPPENING NOW: BRPD is investigating a fatal shooting at a motel off of Airline Highway near N Foster Drive. Here is a picture of what the scene looks like right now. @WBRZ https://t.co/NIHixualMj pic.twitter.com/frJd50S3ji — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) November 20, 2020

Authorities say at this point in time, neither have any suspects nor a motive been identified.

The death is currently under investigation.

This article will be updated as BRPD detectives proceed with their analysis.