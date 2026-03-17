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Police: Officer hospitalized after cruiser hit into wall on I-10 near Port Allen; suspect facing charges

1 hour 52 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 4:25 PM March 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A police sergeant was injured after another vehicle rammed his marked cruiser on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge, according to the Duson Police Department.

It happened near mile marker 153.  

Police say Sgt. Calvin Francis was driving to Baton Rouge on Tuesday when a vehicle traveling alongside him hit the right side of his cruiser and forced him into a concrete wall at the base of the Mississippi River bridge.

Francis is being treated at Baton Rouge General Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had previously arrested the passenger of the vehicle that hit the police car, and the incident does not appear to be accidental. 

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We have reached out to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Duson Police Department for more information. 

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