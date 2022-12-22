Police: Officer fatally shoots man who shot 2, took hostage

HERNDON, Va. - Police in Virginia say an officer shot and killed a man who shot two others and then kept a hostage barricaded inside a home even after it caught fire.



Fairfax County Police Department spokeswoman Julie Parker told reporters Monday afternoon that after the home in Herndon, a suburb of Washington, went up in flames that firefighters were not able to enter because the man kept shooting inside.



Parker says officers talked by phone with the suspect as the fire intensified. Police say when the suspect opened the front door, an officer shot him. The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital.



Firefighters then brought the blaze under control.



Parker says the hostage was treated at the scene and the two other men who were shot were hospitalized.