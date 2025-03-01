Police officer arrested by St. Mary deputies on drug possession, juvenile and animal pornography

BAYOU VISTA — On Saturday morning a member of local law enforcement was arrested for drug possession and issued warrants for having pornography involving juveniles and animals on his cell phone, according to the St. Mary Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were assigned to a case on Feb. 14, involving 31-year-old Javon Charles, a police officer who has worked for the Jeanerette and Patterson police departments, for possible malfeasance.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Charles and found a phone allegedly belonging to him that contained pornographic images of children and videos depicting sexual abuse of an animal.

Later in the investigation, deputies executed the search warrant and arrested Charles at a Bayou Vista residence. There were also drugs inside the home, authorities said.

Charles was booked into the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center with no bond set.