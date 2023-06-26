Police name 2nd suspect in killing of Hosea Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a second man linked to the killing of Hosea Jackson, who was beaten to death at a convenience store earlier this month.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for 43-year-old Jermaine Franklin, looking to book him for second-degree murder. Another suspect, Chadrick Williams, was arrested last week.

Franklin was allegedly involved in the killing of Jackson, 63, who was reported punched and stomped on after an argument at the Triple S Food Mart on N Foster Drive. Jackson was reportedly trying to de-escalate the confrontation when he was knocked to the ground and brutally attacked.

He died in a hospital days later.

Jackson's son, Montrell Jackson, was a BRPD officer who was killed in a 2016 ambush on Airline Highway. The gunman in that attack had targeted law enforcement in wake of protests triggered by the killing of Alton Sterling, who was shot at the same convenience store where Hosea Jackson was attacked this month.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call authorities at (225) 344-7867.