75°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Missing 14-year-old girl stole SUV in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a runaway teenager who stole a vehicle after she left home.
The New Orleans Police Department said Morgan Lipps, 14, was seen Sunday leaving her home on Conti Street. Lipps reportedly stole a black 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and has not been seen or heard from since.
The stolen vehicle bears the license plate 'YZN223'.
Trending News
Anyone with information on Lipps' whereabouts should contact police at (504) 821-2222.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen missing, toddler drowned in separate incidents involving vacationing capital area families
-
Residents gather to help high crime rate community
-
Body of dentist found after deadly False River boating crash: 2 killed,...
-
Waffle House shooting leaves teen dead, 2 others hurt in Ascension
-
Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...