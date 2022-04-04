Police: Man tased after paying for sex at LSU hotel

BATON ROUGE - A woman allegedly tased a man during a heated exchange that unfolded after a paid tryst at a hotel on LSU's campus.

LSU Police said Alexandra Veitch, 29, checked into Lod Cook Hotel on Sep. 28, 2021 to meet with a man who paid her for oral sex. Investigators said the pair met over Facebook.

According to arrest documents, the man—identified by an LSU spokesperson as Herbert Jackson—paid $100 as agreed upon but then tried to pressure Veitch into performing more sex acts.

Jackson told police that Veitch tased him twice during the ensuing argument and she then fled the hotel.

Veitch was booked Friday on a charge of prostitution.

Jackson was issued a criminal summons at the time for the purchase of commercial sexual activity. He is currently wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court.