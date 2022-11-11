61°
Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight, no suspects identified

1 hour 33 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, November 11 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man was stabbed at a bar early Friday morning and was brought to a hospital for his injuries, police said. 

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. One man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a hospital for his injuries. 

No further information was available. 

This is a developing story. 

