Police: Man shot during dating app meet-up, went to nearby club for help
BATON ROUGE - A bloodied man went looking for help at a popular venue near downtown Baton Rouge after he was shot during a meet-up he arranged through a dating app.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, who was shot multiple times, showed up at Red Stick Social on Government Street sometime after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened on Spain Street, about a block from the club.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
No other details on a possible suspect or what led to the gunfire were immediately available.
