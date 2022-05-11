88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Man shot during dating app meet-up, went to nearby club for help

1 hour 49 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, May 11 2022 May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 11:50 AM May 11, 2022 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A bloodied man went looking for help at a popular venue near downtown Baton Rouge after he was shot during a meet-up he arranged through a dating app.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, who was shot multiple times, showed up at Red Stick Social on Government Street sometime after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened on Spain Street, about a block from the club. 

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. 

No other details on a possible suspect or what led to the gunfire were immediately available. 

