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LSU Police attempting to identify on-campus theft suspect

1 hour 42 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2026 Mar 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 8:52 AM March 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU Police detectives are looking for a man connected to a late 2025 theft on campus.

According to LSUPD, the unidentified man is accused of theft on LSU's campus in December 2025. 

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

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