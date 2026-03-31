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State Auditor: Ascension school board failed to tell DA about employee misappropriating $12,600
GONZALES - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor said the Ascension Parish School Board failed to inform the parish's District Attorney after an employee allegedly stole over $10,000 from Central Middle School.
The state auditor said the board failed to notify the District Attorney’s office of Kayla Jones, 33, after she allegedly stole $12,624.92 from Central Middle School while she worked as the school's secretary in June 2025.
"The employee was arrested and prosecuted; no restitution had been made or insurance claim filed as of the date of the report," the auditor said.
In the audit, the Ascension Parish School Board said they would "strengthen internal controls and provide written notification to the District Attorney immediately if reasonable cause exists to believe misappropriation of funds has occurred.
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The full audit is available here.
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