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One person stabbed along Braeburn Drive

1 hour 59 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2026 Mar 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 4:44 PM March 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after they were stabbed on Tuesday. 

Emergency officials said the stabbing happened along Braeburn Drive shortly after 1 p.m. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

No details about the stabbing have been released. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. 

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