Police: Man robs AT&T store at gunpoint, gets away with suitcase full of cell phones

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed an AT&T store at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, getting away with tens of thousands of dollars worth of cell phones.

The Denham Springs Police Department said the armed robbery happened at the AT&T store on South Range Avenue near Aspen Square Drive around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the unidentified male suspect entered the business with a rolling suitcase before pointing a gun at an employee, demanding they fill the suitcase with cell phones.

The suspect left out the back of the store and left the area in an unknown vehicle, officers say.

Surveillance video taken before the robbery shows the suspect walking behind the Williamson Eye Center after possibly crossing over from Spring Park Plaza shopping center.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle he was driving should contact detectives at (225) 665-5106 ext. 224.