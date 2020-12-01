41°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man broke into cars before falling asleep in minivan
ATTLEBORO, Mass. - Massachusetts police say a man broke into several vehicles before falling asleep inside one of them.
Prosecutors say police found 30-year-old Paul Johnson asleep Friday morning in a minivan outside of an Attleboro home. Authorities say he told police he had been drinking the night before. Police say Johnson had stolen items from vehicles in the neighborhood along with several credit cards.
The Sun Chronicle reports Johnson was arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime, larceny and trespassing. Johnson is being held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.
His attorney asked that Johnson get alcohol treatment.
He is due back in court on Nov. 6.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bipartisan effort to roll out pandemic relief bill could help millions of...
-
Family puts Christmas tree on LSU lakes in hopes of bringing community...
-
Live surveillance system in Sherwood Forest neighborhood feeds straight to police
-
Giving Tuesday kicks off with '225 Give' campaign to support local nonprofits
-
Tuesday's public visitation for former LSU football star, businessman Ruffin Rodrigue
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...