Police: Man broke into cars before falling asleep in minivan

3 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Wednesday, October 11 2017 Oct 11, 2017 October 11, 2017 3:21 PM October 11, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Sun Chronicle
ATTLEBORO, Mass. - Massachusetts police say a man broke into several vehicles before falling asleep inside one of them.
  
Prosecutors say police found 30-year-old Paul Johnson asleep Friday morning in a minivan outside of an Attleboro home. Authorities say he told police he had been drinking the night before. Police say Johnson had stolen items from vehicles in the neighborhood along with several credit cards.
  
The Sun Chronicle reports Johnson was arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime, larceny and trespassing. Johnson is being held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.
  
His attorney asked that Johnson get alcohol treatment.
  
He is due back in court on Nov. 6.
