Police make arrest in Florida Blvd homicide investigation

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Kendrick Johnese.

Myangelo Mallett, 25, was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of Second Degree Murder.

Johnese was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 8000 block of Florida Boulevard at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. Two other men, also 25 years old, were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with moderate/severe injuries. Johnese died at the scene.

Police have not identified a motive at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).