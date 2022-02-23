84°
Police make arrest in 18-year-old's killing on Gus Young Avenue

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of an 18-year-old who was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a vehicle last year.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Joshua Shorter was found dead Nov. 29 inside the vehicle on Gus Young Avenue. Shorter had been shot multiple times, police said at the time. 

The department announced Wednesday that it had arrested Ralph Paul, 21, in the killing.

Paul was booked on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.  

