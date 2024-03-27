Police looking for suspect in Tigerland battery from January

BATON ROUGE - Hours after the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the death of a man who was fatally injured outside of a Tigerland bar, police announced they are looking into a different assault two months prior.

Tuesday evening, BRPD asked the public for help to identify a man who was at Mike's in Tigerland on Jan. 27. Police said he hit someone in the face while in the parking lot and took off in a dark colored high-lifted truck. The victim suffered serious injuries. Police said the man is possibly Hispanic and had tattoos on both arms.

Earlier in the day, BRPD announced the death of Devin Repath — who was fatally injured in Tigerland during the early morning hours of March 23. He was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital where he was kept on life support for organ donation. Repath's death has been declared a homicide.

No information about a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about the investigations can call (225) 389-4869.