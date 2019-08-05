91°
Police looking for man who fired shots at officers in Kenner

Monday, August 05 2019
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

KENNER - Authorities are searching Jefferson Parish for a person who fired shots at police officers Monday morning. 

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. behind a Rouses near the Kenner-Metairie line. WWL reports police were chasing the suspect when that person stopped near the store, got out of the car and opened fire.

No one was injured.

The suspect was chased into a nearby neighborhood, where a search is underway.

