91°
Latest Weather Blog
Police looking for man who fired shots at officers in Kenner
KENNER - Authorities are searching Jefferson Parish for a person who fired shots at police officers Monday morning.
The incident was reported around 11 a.m. behind a Rouses near the Kenner-Metairie line. WWL reports police were chasing the suspect when that person stopped near the store, got out of the car and opened fire.
No one was injured.
The suspect was chased into a nearby neighborhood, where a search is underway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Remembering Hurricane Camille
-
Congressman discusses mass shootings, duplication of benefits meeting
-
Mosquito abatement control refusing to use grant for tire shredder
-
Life Share Blood Center holding blood drives to help El Paso victims
-
Buzz off: Honey bees that infested a woman's home for decades have...