Police link burglary suspect to 2018 LSU stalking case

BATON ROUGE- A man is facing multiple charges after a recent arrest connected him to a 2018 stalking complaint.

On July 21, police arrested a man accused of burglarizing an area business. According to the arrest report, the man said he broke into the business because he needed $5,000 to bury a family member.

The burglar was identified as Joseph Gilbert Jr.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Gilbert’s fingerprints matched those of a man wanted for stalking an LSU student in 2018. At the time, the man accused of stalking the student was identified by an employee as John London.

On April 28, 2018 police were called to the dining hall at LSU for a female student that was being stalked by a dining hall worker. On April 10, the man identified as London stopped the victim at the drink dispenser and gave her a compliment.

The suspect also asked the woman to follow him to various parts of the dining hall. The victim declined and told the suspect she just wanted to get a drink.

He allegedly suggested, with strong language, that the victim would have to come to terms with giving him her phone number against her will. The victim told the suspect she wasn't interested in him and refused to give out her phone number.

After the encounter, the victim went back to her seat. Authorities say the man she knew as London paced and watched her at the table.

Authorities say the suspect approached the victim multiple times during that month. After an incident on April 18, the victim avoided going to the dining hall.

For the July incident, Gilbert was charged with simple burglary and possession of burglary tools. For the 2018 allegations, he was charged with stalking.