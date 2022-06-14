Police investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting near Baton Rouge park

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on the 600 block of North 30th Street near Mary J. Lands Park.

The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened around 4 p.m. and one victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Further information was not yet available.