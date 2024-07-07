78°
Police investigating Thursday shooting on West Chimes

7 years 6 months 1 week ago Thursday, December 22 2016 Dec 22, 2016 December 22, 2016 6:53 PM December 22, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on West Chimes Street that left one 29-year-old man injured. 

Investigators say that a suspect entered a man's home to possibly rob him. A struggle ensued and the suspect shot the man.

The man was transported to the an area hospital.

According to BRPD, the man is expected to survive.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available. 

