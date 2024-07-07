78°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating Thursday shooting on West Chimes
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on West Chimes Street that left one 29-year-old man injured.
Investigators say that a suspect entered a man's home to possibly rob him. A struggle ensued and the suspect shot the man.
The man was transported to the an area hospital.
According to BRPD, the man is expected to survive.
Trending News
Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: One of the most historic rivalries in baseball $$$
-
2MAD: Healing Boutique helps foster healing for cancer patients
-
30th annual Essence Fest celebrates Black culture and traditions
-
West Feliciana High School student athlete killed in car wreck
-
Cell phones banned in Louisiana public schools