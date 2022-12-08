78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating shooting on Winbourne Ave. early Thursday morning

Thursday, December 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Winbourne Avenue. 

Officials confirmed the shooting happened on Winbourne Avenue near North Foster Drive, and that one victim has reportedly life-threatening injuries.

Further details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story read that the shooting was fatal due to conflicting information. The victim was reportedly brought to a hospital in critical condition. 

