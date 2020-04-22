82°
Police investigating overnight break-in at Knock Knock Children's Museum
BATON ROUGE - Staff at the Knock Knock Children's Museum say the facility was broken into late Tuesday night.
The museum confirmed Wednesday that concrete slabs were apparently used to shatter the windows of one of the building's offices overnight. A Samsung monitor valued around $350 was also stolen from the museum.
Baton Rouge Police confirmed they are investigating the burglary.
The museum, which has been closed for about a month due to the coronavirus outbreak, says it's looking at upgrading its security after the incident.
