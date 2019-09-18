87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating late-night shooting in Port Allen

6 hours 28 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 September 18, 2019 5:15 AM September 18, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Authorities were called to a shooting late Tuesday night in Port Allen.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. on Maryland Avenue just off LA 1. No injuries were reported. 

Video from the scene showed a car being towed away from the scene.

The Port Allen Police Department is leading the investigation.

No further details were provided. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days