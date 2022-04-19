Woman found dead in parking lot of BR office building; suspect arrested in killing

57°
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead inside a vehicle parked by an office building on Sherwood Forest Boulevard late Monday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the discovery was made shortly before 10 p.m. in the parking lot near Sherwood Tower. The department shared few details about the death but said a suspect was in custody around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Neither the woman nor the suspect have been identified at this time. Police are expected to release more details Tuesday morning. 

This is a developing story.

