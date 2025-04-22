81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating homicide after homeless woman found decomposing in Baton Rouge apartment

2 hours 37 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, April 22 2025 Apr 22, 2025 April 22, 2025 12:10 PM April 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence, Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of a homeless woman as a homicide after she was found decomposing in a boarded up apartment Monday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 34-year-old Shaquinnta Scott was found by a worker near a boarded up, vacant apartment unit at a building on Monet Drive around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

A BRPD spokesman said that the woman was likely dead at the scene for quite some time as her body began to decompose.

Officers said an autopsy was conducted and her death was ruled to be a homicide. 

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

