Police investigating fatal shooting off Boulevard De Province
BATON ROUGE - One person died after a fatal shooting Tuesday night off Boulevard De Province, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police say they responded to a shooting around 10:41 p.m. Tuesday night, resulting in them finding Reginald Rheams, 25, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died due to his injuries.
The motive and suspects are unknown as of this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.
