74°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating fatal shooting early Monday morning off Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the shooting death of 26-year-old Timotheus Bowie Jr. which happened off Scenic Highway just after midnight.
The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 2300 block of the highway near Choctaw Drive and found Bowie had been taken to the hospital in a privately-owned vehicle. He died from his injuries once there.
There was no information on any possible suspects or motives.
Trending News
The shooting comes after a violent Easter weekend in the capital city.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Recent LSU grads help seniors carry on a photo tradition
-
Author of LSU Economic Development District says additional taxing may help proposed...
-
LSU season ends in the Elite Eight with loss to Iowa 94-87
-
Home repairs made, in works for victim in police chase that ended...
-
Motorists in Livingston Parish faced with heavy smoke and traffic delays during...