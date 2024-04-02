Police investigating fatal shooting early Monday morning off Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the shooting death of 26-year-old Timotheus Bowie Jr. which happened off Scenic Highway just after midnight.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 2300 block of the highway near Choctaw Drive and found Bowie had been taken to the hospital in a privately-owned vehicle. He died from his injuries once there.

There was no information on any possible suspects or motives.

The shooting comes after a violent Easter weekend in the capital city.