83°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating fatal shooting early Monday morning off Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the shooting death of 26-year-old Timotheus Bowie Jr. which happened off Scenic Highway just after midnight.
The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 2300 block of the highway near Choctaw Drive and found Bowie had been taken to the hospital in a privately-owned vehicle. He died from his injuries once there.
There was no information on any possible suspects or motives.
Trending News
The shooting comes after a violent Easter weekend in the capital city.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local man receives life changing surgery from Williamson Eye Center
-
Sunday Journal: St. Jude Dream Home
-
One person hurt in shooting near Gus Young Park
-
Denham Springs High School robotics team heads to world championship in Houston
-
WATCH: Smoke fills roadway as crews battle fire off I-12 in Livingston...