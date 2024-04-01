83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating fatal shooting early Monday morning off Scenic Highway

1 hour 59 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, April 01 2024 Apr 1, 2024 April 01, 2024 12:29 PM April 01, 2024 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the shooting death of 26-year-old Timotheus Bowie Jr. which happened off Scenic Highway just after midnight. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 2300 block of the highway near Choctaw Drive and found Bowie had been taken to the hospital in a privately-owned vehicle. He died from his injuries once there. 

There was no information on any possible suspects or motives. 

Trending News

The shooting comes after a violent Easter weekend in the capital city. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days